UniCredit (UCG) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

UCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.41 ($24.01).

Shares of UniCredit opened at €17.22 ($20.26) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

