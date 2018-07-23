UNCoin (UNC) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

UNCoin (CURRENCY:UNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, UNCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One UNCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.03122050 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003947 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006608 BTC.

UNCoin Coin Profile

UNC is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UNCoin’s official website is uncoin.org

Buying and Selling UNCoin

UNCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

