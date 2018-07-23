Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on UGP. ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 334,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes opened at $11.40 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

