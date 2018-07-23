UBS Group Trims Crown (CCK) Target Price to $50.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a $44.54 rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of Crown opened at $43.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue bought 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,252,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 466.7% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,268,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 66.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after buying an additional 1,905,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,945,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,218,000 after buying an additional 1,054,407 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,241,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,749,000 after buying an additional 603,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 35.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,241,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,020,000 after buying an additional 323,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

