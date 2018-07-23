UBS Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (TKA)

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TKA. Commerzbank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.73 ($32.63).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €22.21 ($26.13) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

