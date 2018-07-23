UBS Group AG Has $1.68 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQAL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2,937.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $32.37 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

