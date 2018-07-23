U.S. Silica (SLCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.97 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica opened at $24.51 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.30. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

