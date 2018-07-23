Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stake Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $83.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

TSN stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

