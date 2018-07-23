Twitter (TWTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.56 million. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twitter opened at $43.42 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Twitter has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $461,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $30,250,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,802,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,943,867.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,474,133 shares of company stock worth $136,316,153 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

