TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY traded up $0.05, hitting $9.05, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 191,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,742. The company has a market capitalization of $872.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st.

In other news, Director William D. Powers sold 20,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,881.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRST shares. BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $9.00 price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

