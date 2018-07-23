Trivago NV – (TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report $335.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.18 million and the highest is $353.42 million. Trivago reported sales of $328.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Trivago from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trivago from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trivago in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Trivago opened at $4.45 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.29. Trivago has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the first quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trivago by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trivago during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Trivago during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Trivago during the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

