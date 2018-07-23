TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) in a research report released on Friday morning.

TPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Gabelli cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.55%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Glenn J. Keeler sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $188,723.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 28,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $513,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,868 shares of company stock worth $4,410,665. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 310,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 317,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,035,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

