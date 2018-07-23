TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $16.37. 1,180,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,776. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 28,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $513,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,665 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 788.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 788,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 317,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 310,739 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 933,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 255,003 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 450.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 228,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

