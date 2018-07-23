Tredegar Co. (TG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 96,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tredegar news, Treasurer Frasier W. Brickhouse II sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $326,606.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Tredegar opened at $24.55 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $813.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $258.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

