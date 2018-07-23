Translate Bio (TBIO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Translate Bio opened at $15.94 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.60.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
