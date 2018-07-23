Translate Bio (TBIO) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Translate Bio opened at $15.94 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.60.

In related news, Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher purchased 269,230 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $3,499,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mrl Ventures Fund Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

