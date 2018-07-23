TransAlta Co. (TAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAC. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.58. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.51 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransAlta by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,682,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.