Traders Sell Shares of Anthem (ANTM) on Strength (ANTM)

Traders sold shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) on strength during trading on Monday. $43.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $97.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.76 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Anthem had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. Anthem traded up $0.31 for the day and closed at $248.83

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.15.

Get Anthem alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.58. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,159.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,421 shares of company stock worth $13,798,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Anthem by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,211,000 after purchasing an additional 275,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.