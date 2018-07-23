Traders Buy Shares of VF (VFC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) on weakness during trading on Monday. $77.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $35.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.91 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, VF had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. VF traded down ($0.67) for the day and closed at $92.27

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on VF from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $5,943,301.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 257,070 shares in the company, valued at $20,596,448.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,438,000 after purchasing an additional 699,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth about $33,971,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,587,000 after purchasing an additional 408,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth about $29,686,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of VF by 105.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 393,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

