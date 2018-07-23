Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

ESLT traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.19. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,174. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.53 million during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.05%.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.