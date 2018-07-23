Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires Shares of 3,918 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,604,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,750,000 after buying an additional 458,871 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,873,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,787,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,337,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,402,000 after purchasing an additional 565,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,037,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded up $0.26, hitting $162.23, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,504. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.54 and a twelve month high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

