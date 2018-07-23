Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,330 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF traded down $0.29, hitting $16.19, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 58,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,599. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.29.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

