Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.89 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.29. 52,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,493. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.37 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 26.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $4,548,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 487,917 shares in the company, valued at $61,643,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward A. Wiese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 132,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,362,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,220. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

