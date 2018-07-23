Toro (TTC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Toro (NYSE:TTC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Toro earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.946873246941 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Toro alerts:

Toro opened at $60.57 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toro has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.26 million. Toro had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. analysts expect that Toro will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cleveland Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 5,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $801,947.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.