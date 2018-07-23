Torchmark (TMK) and Prudential Financial (PRU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Torchmark (NYSE: TMK) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Torchmark pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Torchmark pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Financial pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Torchmark has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Prudential Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Prudential Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Torchmark and Prudential Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchmark 35.56% 10.88% 2.63% Prudential Financial 13.57% 9.25% 0.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torchmark and Prudential Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchmark $4.16 billion 2.28 $1.45 billion $4.82 17.32 Prudential Financial $53.65 billion 0.75 $7.86 billion $10.58 9.00

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Torchmark. Prudential Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torchmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Torchmark has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Torchmark and Prudential Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchmark 4 3 1 0 1.63 Prudential Financial 0 4 11 0 2.73

Torchmark presently has a consensus target price of $82.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. Prudential Financial has a consensus target price of $116.31, indicating a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Prudential Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than Torchmark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Torchmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Torchmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Torchmark on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance. The Supplemental Health Insurance segment provides health insurance products comprising Medicare Supplements, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital and surgical coverages. The Annuities segment provides single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company sells its products through sales by direct response, exclusive agents, and independent agents, as well as through direct mail, electronic media, and insert media. Torchmark Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions. The U.S. Individual Solutions division offers individual variable and fixed annuity products to the mass affluent and affluent markets. It also provides universal, term, variable, and other life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets. The U.S. Workplace Solutions division provides recordkeeping, plan administration, actuarial advisory, tailored participant education and communication, trustee, institutional and retail investment, and brokerage services, as well as institutional investment products to the payout annuity and stable value markets. It also provides group life; long-term and short-term group disability; and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance to institutional clients for employee plans and affinity groups, as well as accidental death, dismemberment, other ancillary coverage, and plan administrative services. The Investment Management division offers asset management services, such as institutional portfolio and retail funds management, private lending and asset securitization, and other structured products for public and private fixed income, public equity, and real estate, as well as commercial mortgage origination and servicing, mutual funds, and other retail services. The International Insurance division provides individual and group life insurance, retirement, and related products, as well as reinsurance products. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial, Inc. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

