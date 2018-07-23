Tokenbox Price Tops $0.0977 on Top Exchanges (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Tokenbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Bancor Network. Tokenbox has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $607.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00417762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00155825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024185 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,400,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

