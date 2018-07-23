ToaCoin (TOA) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. ToaCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and $54,624.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ToaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. Over the last week, ToaCoin has traded up 168.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00048233 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004284 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00340414 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001575 BTC.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

ToaCoin (CRYPTO:TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,021,799,418 coins and its circulating supply is 2,565,334,821 coins. ToaCoin’s official website is www.toacoin.com . The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ToaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ToaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

