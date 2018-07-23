TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 4.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 480,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,239,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $101,105,000 after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,930 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 129,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

