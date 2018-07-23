Titan Machinery (TITN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Titan Machinery opened at $15.41 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $340.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 794.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

