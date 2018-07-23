Time Warner (TWX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Time Warner earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the media conglomerate an impact score of 42.267183340995 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWX shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Shares of Time Warner opened at $98.77 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Time Warner has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.54. Time Warner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Time Warner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Time Warner will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

