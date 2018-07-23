Time (TIME) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Time (NYSE:TIME) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Time earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1244622300926 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Time alerts:

Time remained flat at $$18.50 during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,262. Time has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. The Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Time Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.