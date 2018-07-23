Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.99

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.99 and last traded at $138.16, with a volume of 60245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $91,023.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $521,974.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock worth $9,389,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 19,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.