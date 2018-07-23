Tiaa Fsb Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in FedEx by 8.2% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 22.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 14.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in FedEx by 35.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Shares of FedEx opened at $234.93 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $203.13 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

