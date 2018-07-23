Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,241 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. ValuEngine lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $137.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $112.87 and a 1-year high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.