Tiaa Fsb Acquires 2,014 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 325,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $105,913.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,169.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,614 shares of company stock worth $6,406,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

General Mills opened at $43.36 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.