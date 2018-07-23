Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 125.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,618 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $156,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson opened at $125.85 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $337.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

