Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Receives $45.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters opened at $42.33 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.30). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $141,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 955.5% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

