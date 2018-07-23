Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Receives $45.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.
TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th.
Shares of Thomson Reuters opened at $42.33 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $141,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 955.5% in the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.
About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.
