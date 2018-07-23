The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Ultimate Software Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group opened at $292.05 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 360.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $297.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ULTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.70.

In related news, CFO Felicia Alvaro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $501,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $1,235,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $16,975,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,375 shares of company stock worth $2,819,786 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

