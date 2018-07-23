Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,596 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher traded up $1.85, reaching $103.14, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,493,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,781. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.