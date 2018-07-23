Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,251 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,256 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,489,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,564,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,851,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,771,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other news, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,532,157.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources traded up $0.51, reaching $122.86, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 66.07%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

