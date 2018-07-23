Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,868 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 166.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.82. The company had a trading volume of 964,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.16.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

