Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Earns Hold Rating from Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reissued their hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a $96.20 rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $69.65 and a 52 week high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 27.8% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 607,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,433,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,992 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,691 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 159.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

