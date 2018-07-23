Texas Capital Bancshares’ (TCBI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a $96.20 rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares opened at $96.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $69.65 and a one year high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $248.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.