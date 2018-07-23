Texas Capital Bancshares’ (TCBI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a $96.20 rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $69.65 and a one year high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.58 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.