Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News articles about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7071095887407 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.60. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.70% and a negative net margin of 1,061.06%. equities research analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTPH shares. Gabelli upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.22.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

