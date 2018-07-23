Tesla (TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $313.58

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $325.32, but opened at $313.58. Tesla shares last traded at $303.20, with a volume of 10975284 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $376.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,657,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 74,343.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 582,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 394,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

