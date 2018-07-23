Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $3,313.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,737.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $792.24 or 0.10235400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.01 or 0.02158470 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00023546 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00107577 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006112 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000620 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.info . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

