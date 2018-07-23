Teradata Co. (TDC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Teradata had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

