Tenneco Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TEN)

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

Tenneco has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tenneco to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Tenneco traded down $0.03, reaching $44.10, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 476,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,694. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.11). Tenneco had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 50.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

