Telsey Advisory Group Raises Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target to $2,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,578.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,770.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,813.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,858.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total transaction of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $16,569,014. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

