Telekom Austria (TKAGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 24th.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Telekom Austria to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telekom Austria opened at $17.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Telekom Austria has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Telekom Austria in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. Its fixed-line services include access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added services, interconnection, call center services, data and ICT solutions, television services, and public payphone services; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added services, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and information services.

